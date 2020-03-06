Kylie Jenner is giving Travis Scott "Baby Mama Drama,quot; in Tom Ford – Are you talking about Drake?

Kylie Jenner is giving Travis Scott "Baby Mama Drama,quot; while using Tom Ford, but is he really talking about Drake? While Kylie is in fashion headlines for wearing Tom Ford's Jaguar Bustier hoodie dress (which sells for around $ 6,990) she is also making waves for a title she put on an Instagram photo. On Thursday, Kylie Jenner shared several photos of her dressed in a long, wavy blonde wig and Tom Ford's dress with her 164 million followers on Instagram. She made claims that she and Travis Scott were back together after sharing several old photos in their Instagram story and using their new line of sneakers in several images, but then escaped to the Bahamas with Stormi, Stassie Baby and friends that apparently left Travis Scott behind.

Now, they've seen her escaping through the back doors while partying with Drake, according to a report by Nick Markus. Is that why Kylie chose to caption one of her photos with the following?

"Giving you baby mama drama honey 💚"

Kylie is just the mother of Travis Scott and the use of the word "darling,quot; followed by a green heart (jealousy?) He has social media in his arms!

Now, people can't help wondering if Kylie Jenner met Travis Scott, just to take Stormi Webster to the Bahamas, on vacation on a yacht, return to Calabassas to hang out with Stassie Baby and model a lot of costumes revealing and sexy. Go out and party with Drake to make Travis Scott go green with envy!

You can see the photo and caption while Kylie Jenner shares it below.

Fans love Khloe's appearance and many say she looks like her older sister Khloe Kardashian with ombre hair. Kylie showed her real hair several weeks ago, after accusing celebrity stylist Jesus Guerrero of cutting off the black strands. It is still unclear if Kylie was really angry or just playing, but since she has used very long wigs and hairpieces since then, anger can be legitimate.

Kylie Jenner is swinging a ridiculously long braid: her hair creeps on the floor https://t.co/vr0nirSswj – Charisse Van Horn✍️ (@CharisseVanHorn) March 2, 2020

Kylie Jenner combined the look with Sphaera sandals from Sel Doval that sell for approximately $ 200.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner's message? Do you think he has been trying to make Travis Scott jealous?



