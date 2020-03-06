Kylie Jenner gets plastic surgery to look like Beyonce! (New photos)

Kylie Jenner seems to have received a new round of plastic surgery, and the results make her look like a younger Beyonce Knowles.

According to some "plastic surgery experts,quot; who commented on Kylie's appearance on social media, the younger Kardashian seems to have implants on her cheeks and some work on her eyes.

Kylie also seems to have enlarged her upper lip. He also remarkably wears a wig similar to Beyonce.

Here is the image:

Here is Beyonce, on the contrary:

Social networks are exploding with Beyonce fans who criticize Kylie for trying to imitate her idol.

Kylie and her Kardashian sisters have been criticized in the past for "copying,quot; looks created by black women. Some believe that the "culturally appropriate,quot; black styles and culture of Kardashians, and then resell to the United States as their own.

These are some of the responses of social networks: