Kylie and Kendall Jenner are the most elegant cowgirls at Pal's birthday party

Kylie Jenner Y Kendall Jenner attended a birthday party for friend Victoria Villarroel Thursday.

The cowgirl themed party was held at SHOREbar in Santa Monica, California, and the birthday girl was on the subject. There were balloons with black and white cow print hanging throughout the space, as well as a "wanted,quot; sign.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Stars dressed for the occasion, too. The 22-year-old makeup mogul was wearing a red scarf dress and a black hat for the occasion, while the 24-year-old model put on a purple zebra print set and a cowgirl hat.

However, they were not the only celebrities in the event. Duck, Winnie harlow, Jaden Smith, Chantel Jeffries Y Olivia Jade They were all there too. Kylie also attended the party with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, who wore a cheetah print look and a matching hat.

Once inside, partygoers enjoyed drinking drinks and rocking with music. They also sang "Happy Birthday,quot; to Victoria and enjoyed her giant cake, which featured a photo of her and many sparklers.