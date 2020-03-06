KUWK: Kylie Jenner and Drake Respark dating rumors after a party together!

Kylie Jenner and Drake were seen partying together at Delilah's nightclub and now, dating rumors are back! Kylie apparently used the back entrance to sneak into the place while watching the rapper smile when he arrived.

As fans of the long series Keeping Up with the Kardashians will remember, makeup mogul and Drizzy made headlines last year when they began spending a lot of time together after the separation of Kylie and Travis Scott.

People were convinced that they had started dating, but the rumors slowly disappeared amid internal reports that they said they like each other's company but don't want anything serious right now.

But now, it's 2020 and they're still in close contact! Is it possible that something has changed?

While it is still unclear at this time, what is known is that the two were caught last night at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood.

The night actually began in The Nice Guy for Kylie and her squad of girls, including BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, assistant Victoria Villarroel and others of her closest friends.

But obviously, the night didn't end there!

Then they went to Delilah and that was when Drake also appeared minutes after Kylie sneaked into the nightclub through the back door.

Because of that, many people theorize that Kylie sent her a text message and asked Drake to come.

The man was all smiles when he stopped in front of the place.

Meanwhile, no matter how much Kylie tried to remain incognito, it was impossible not to notice her long pink wig and white strapless blouse. She also wore a pair of tight jeans.

As a result, women really came to the city to celebrate Victoria's 28th birthday.

Kylie made sure to document the night and shared a lot in her Instagram stories.

That said, none of his holiday clips featured Drake.



