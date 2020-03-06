KUWK: Khloe Kardashian reacts to the image of Tristan Thompson shirtless after Fan says they "understand,quot; why he fell in love with him.

%MINIFYHTML9a9984ba09845d2294e184d674ab1a3011% %MINIFYHTML9a9984ba09845d2294e184d674ab1a3012%

Although they are no longer a couple, it really seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are very friendly these days. That said, while the basketball player is trying to recover his baby mom always flirting with her on social networks and in real life, KUWK also acknowledged that her baby dad is also good.

After a fan sent her to a shirtless picture of Tristan, Khloe couldn't deny that he is still the man he fell in love with, at least physically.

He also enjoyed the whole situation, since the fan wrote that they understood why she chose to be with him and even forgave the athlete when he first betrayed her.

That was how the social media user finally discovered him after a long time of criticizing Khloe for taking him back and the reality television celebrity thought the tweet was hilarious.

The photo that came to Khloé was first shared by Tristan himself and showed the man during a workout, shirtless and all sweaty.

As soon as the fan caught his attention, Khloe couldn't help but react, making it clear that he has a sense of humor.

"You know what … now I understand, girl @khloekardashian," wrote the Twitter user, basically saying that despite his infidelity, only his appearance could be enough to make anyone fall in love.

One's mother thanked the post instead of feeling offended and responded crying while laughing emojis.

Well, she definitely didn't deny it, so it seems she agrees!

She must have appreciated that someone was not attacking her son's father and, instead, was also rushing over him!

After all, despite his past, Khloe spoke very well of his ex during a conversation with celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser in his podcast.

‘I always remember, however, how incredible (we were). Now I am sure that I have spent myself trying to be a co-father that they (Kris and Caitlyn Jenner) were so fluent with him. Never, I never heard my parents talk disrespectfully about each other. "



