Kristen Doute doesn't mind being friends with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney!

WEHO Witches have apparently gone through harder times than this; However, none of the women seem to want to solve their problems among them. Meanwhile, the root of this Vanderpump Rules dispute is still unclear to both former friends and spectators at home.

Kristen Doute has been dating her former best friends Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney for more than six months.

At first, it seemed that both sides hinted that there was room for reconciliation. Schroeder, who met her future husband through Doute, even openly admitted that she still loves the owner of James Mae, but it seems that the two cannot solve their problems.

In the episodes currently airing, fans see Stassi and Katie get tired of dealing with Kristen's relationship problems with Brian Carter.

The reality star says she is done with the photographer's assistant, but still has full access to her life. He was even invited to Kentucky for Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's wedding, but not as Kristen's date.

Meanwhile, Maloney and Schroeder would prefer that their confused friend simply be with her again instead of "lying,quot; about her situation.

On March 5, he told Up News Info that the drama was over.

‘I don't care if we never become friends again. I still love (Stassi). She is still my sister, and deserves to know that I am proud of her. I've always approached her, and I usually get a casual "Thank you,quot;, and that's it.

She revealed that she talks to Katie but only about cheerful and informal things.

Although it is open to a truce, friendships are unlikely to be what they were before.

‘But I think it has to be separate conversations. I don't think that the three of us together will work as the first sitting. I think we have to be Katie and I, Stassi and I, treat them as very different friendships and discover why each one of them just felt it was so easy to interrupt. "

Ad

Hopefully, they find a way to live peacefully.



Post views:

0 0