Kim Kardashian's video of her 4 children playing will warm your heart

One thing is for sure: Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westChildren know how to travel in style.
39 years old keeping up with the Kardashians Star proved that this is true by sharing a video of his four children:northwest (6) Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and West psalm (9 months): playing in their "morning trains,quot;.
While it wasn't as elegant as the private planes that famous family members often take, the simulated mode of transport still had many bells and whistles. It was created creatively with boxes, blankets and pillows. Saint and Chicago sat in the fake cabin and even enjoyed some snacks. They also boarded the fort's train with their dinosaur and motorcycle pajamas, and Chicago brought a toy as a travel companion.
As for the other two passengers, North placed Psalm in the back seat, which was actually a container. The little lady, who wore a cute heart pajamas, found her seat in the front.
"I think this invention is very good," said the proud father, who was assigned the task of promoting creation.
The KKW beauty chief also documented all the morning turmoil. Since Kim asked North if she had awakened Salmo until Saint asked Kim if she could have her phone, every related moment was captured. At one point, Chicago even closed the door of his cabin while Kim tried to film the video.
Watch the video to see the precious game time.
