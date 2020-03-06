Kim Kardashian's video of her 4 children playing will warm your heart

One thing is for sure: Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westChildren know how to travel in style.

39 years old keeping up with the Kardashians Star proved that this is true by sharing a video of his four children:northwest (6) Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and West psalm (9 months): playing in their "morning trains,quot;.

While it wasn't as elegant as the private planes that famous family members often take, the simulated mode of transport still had many bells and whistles. It was created creatively with boxes, blankets and pillows. Saint and Chicago sat in the fake cabin and even enjoyed some snacks. They also boarded the fort's train with their dinosaur and motorcycle pajamas, and Chicago brought a toy as a travel companion.

As for the other two passengers, North placed Psalm in the back seat, which was actually a container. The little lady, who wore a cute heart pajamas, found her seat in the front.