Kim Kardashian teased her KFC crocs

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Take Instagram Stories to reveal & # 39; a delivery of Kentucky Fried Chicken & # 39 ;, but people are not impressed with limited edition footwear.

While Kim Kardashian He may have become one of the pioneers of current fashion, not everyone agrees with her about what things are fashionable or not. The reality television star has just left everyone baffled with their shoe selection after debuting their KFC Crocs.

On Thursday, March 5, the mother of four children shared on Instagram Stories a photo of “a delivery” she received from Kentucky Fried Chicken. ”She said while opening the glass screen of the strange shoe:“ I woke up this morning with a delivery of Kentucky Fried Chicken and they are Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs. "

The Crocs are attached to a platform heel and are decorated with fake chicken wings on the front of each shoe. The label on one of the Crocs blatantly warns people "don't eat."

The 39-year-old reality show star continued talking about the new KFC menu and its eating habits. "They are presenting the new chicken Beyond Meat, so now they will have chicken without meat," he said in the video. "I always eat vegan when I'm home."

She continued to share: "I went out and ate Kentucky Fried Chicken recently and it was amazing, but I don't really eat meat all the time, so it's amazing that they're partnering with Beyond Meat to have meatless chicken, but they're not that amazing."

Returning to the KFC Crocs, it is made in collaboration between the popular fast food chain and the shoe company. But despite Kim's effort to promote the product, many social media users found it unpleasant.

"Who the hell wears chicken crocodiles?" Commented one about the shoes. "This looks like a hot ghetto messing up what she is going to get after a watermelon," wrote another. "I would have sent that shit back," a third user intervened.

Someone else brought out the controversy that Kim recently caused with her braid braids by pointing out: "The first braids are now chickens." Another criticized Kim for promoting the product, "She is doing too much." Someone else wrote: "This is more than pathetic," as another intervened: "How much money could they have paid to promote these things?"