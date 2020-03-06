Kim Kardashian reacts to the execution of Nathaniel Woods despite public protest

%MINIFYHTML9b61b19320ccd9a449252f7c7579281711% %MINIFYHTML9b61b19320ccd9a449252f7c7579281712%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He mourns the death row inmate while others express disappointment in the criminal justice system that has failed the Alabama man.



Kim KardashianThe attempt to use her voice to save another inmate sentenced to death did not end with the result she expected. The aspiring 39-year-old lawyer reacted after Nathaniel Woods was executed on Thursday, March 5, just after 9 p.m. CT despite last minute efforts to save his life.

Hearing the news, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star went to his Twitter account to mourn the death of the Alabama man." RIP Nathaniel Woods, "he wrote simply, adding a bird emoji.

Hours before the execution, the wife of Kanye west He expressed disappointment at the decision of the Supreme Court to lift the temporary suspension of Nate's execution. "The court lifted the temporary suspension of the execution of #NathanielWoods. The governor will NOT save his life," he wrote. "My heart and my prayers are with Nate and his family. This is a tragic example of injustice in the system: in a few minutes, Nate can die for a crime he didn't commit."

She followed him in another post, "Nate will die for a crime to which another man confessed and says that Nate had nothing to do with it. My heart and my prayers are with Nate and his family and all the defenders who worked tirelessly to save his life. ". "

Nate was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2005 for the murder of June 17, 2004, by Birmingham police officers Carlos Owen, Harley Chisolm and Charles Bennett. It is believed that Nate had the idea of ​​ambushing the officers when the police tried to serve him and his roommate Kerry Spencer, who were trafficking crack cocaine at home, with an arrest warrant.

Kerry, who was also sentenced to death for the murders, admitted that he pulled the trigger and denied that Nate was involved. He urged officials to stop Nate's execution. Nate's family and lawyer had insisted he didn't deserve the harsh sentence.

Days before the execution, the public expressed support for Nate and requested a suspension of the execution. Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., was one of those who paid attention to the issue and wrote that the 42-year execution would only show that "Alabama has not learned from the past and that I did not learn from the civil rights movement of the 1960s that focused on justice and respect for human rights. "

YOU. He turned to his Instagram account to urge people to make a last-minute effort to save Nate. "We have until 5pm for #SaveNate ladies and gentlemen. Go to SaveNate.com to add your voice and send a letter to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to urge her and convince her to forgive Nates' life," he wrote.

He later reacted to Nate's death, and re-posted a message from another Twitter user with a title that said: "I am LIVD! Expecting peace and purpose … Sorry, Nate. You definitely deserved better."