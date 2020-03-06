Keystone Resort, Vail remains open

After a traveler skiing at the Vail and Keystone resorts tested positive for the coronavirus, several Summit County ski areas have published statements that claim they will remain open and that operations continue as usual.

On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis announced the first two cases of Colorado coronavirus: an older woman in Douglas County and a man who, according to authorities, traveled to Colorado from outside the state and skied at the two county resorts Summit before getting sick. The thirty-something man arrived at the Denver International Airport on February 29 before traveling to Summit County and staying at Slopeside condos in Keystone, the Daily Summit reported.

%MINIFYHTMLc8be1ee2064211b12cba045b78a1694c11% %MINIFYHTMLc8be1ee2064211b12cba045b78a1694c12%

The patient had been in Italy in mid-February, and since then a person with him on that trip tested positive for COVID-19. He is now isolated in Jefferson County, while his travel companions, the man's wife and two friends living in Colorado, are now in quarantine, Polis said.

In response to the news that the infected patient was skiing in Vail and Keystone, Vail Resorts, which operates both ski areas, along with Beaver Creek and Breckenridge, issued a statement Friday just before 11 a.m.

"We have been informed of a suspected positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Summit County, Colorado. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) informed us that the person skied at Keystone Resort and Vail Mountain between February 29 and March 2, while he was asymptomatic, developed symptoms on March 3. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is not believed that the transmission of asymptomatic people is the main form of virus spread. Summit County Public Health informed us that the individual remained in the Slopeside Condominiums complex during their stay in Keystone. The unit is not owned or managed by Vail Resorts. We manage the Building Owners Association, which oversees the maintenance of all common areas. We have followed all Summit County Public Health guidelines regarding the cleaning and disinfection of all common areas. CDPHE reiterated this morning that the risk to the general public is low. We are in contact with the Summit County Public Health Department and the CDPHE and will continue to follow their guidance and recommendations. The health and well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority and we will continue to take all appropriate precautions. We have asked all employees to follow the recommendations of the CDC. Our resorts are completely open and function normally. "

Arapahoe Basin also issued a statement Friday, noting that "a specific risk has not been identified in Arapahoe Basin," said Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer of A-Basin. “Our main concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and our employees. While the risk of contracting this disease is low, we encourage everyone to educate themselves about COVID-19 and use the preventive measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Information can be found in CDC coronavirus information.

"The Arapahoe Basin will remain open for normal ski area operations," Henceroth wrote. “We hope you take the time to read and understand this disease. Thank you for being part of A-Basin. "

This is a story in development: check for updates as they become available.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly in your inbox.