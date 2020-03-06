Kevin Durant, basketball Twitter goes crazy for Thomas & # 39; Snacks & # 39; Lee, a legend of Jackson State

Thomas "Snacks,quot; Lee should be your new favorite basketball player.

The Jackson State senior guard, who had previously served as team manager, took the floor for the first time in his career Monday night against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. His first attempts at shooting failed to find the bottom of the net, but with less than a minute to regulate, Lee launched himself from the center and … splashed.

Just listen to the reaction of the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center crowd.

Lee has a great nickname in "Snacks." He is not afraid to shoot from anywhere on the floor. He can electrify an arena. How could you not support him?

Oh, and received a greeting from Kevin Durant, the reason why he uses No. 35.

Durant is not the only one who climbed into the "Snacks,quot; car.

The legend of "Snacks,quot; will live forever.

