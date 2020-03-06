Kenya Moore's daughter, Brooklyn Daly is a warrior princess in this last photo

Kenya Moore shared some beautiful new photos with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. In one of the photos, Kenya says that her daughter looks like a warrior princess.

Check out the photos that Kenya shared on the Brookie IG page.

Fans are really happy to see Brookie, the happiest girl, how they like to call the girl from Kenya.

A follower said: "The joy that lives within this baby can only come from God,quot; She is a ray of light ", and another commentator published this:" Karma seems so sweet to you, Mrs. Daly! She is a beauty. "

Someone else posted this: Dios My God, she is leaving the hair ties intact! Brooky you are too adorable! "

A follower posted this: "My baby is getting big and beautiful,quot; Ok Brooklyn, I see you represent honey "the band ❤️I love her!"

A follower said: ‘Brooklyn: You are so beautiful to me … You are everything I always expected; You are all that I will need … You are SO beautiful … for mom! Sing it, Kenya! "

Someone said: ‘Kenya, she is so cute. As the old would say. You did well … Brookie is such a lively doll. Kiss her for me. Your grandmother would take it from you. However, she is in heaven smiling at Marc. "

Every time Kenya publishes something about Brookie, her fans tell her she is glad and they have not seen such a happy baby.

Apart from this, Kenya had amazed fans when she decided to share a photo of a photo shoot she did with Cynthia Bailey a while ago.

In the photo he shared, Kenya was showing his beach body, and he was walking with his dog.

Fans made sure to praise Kenya, and they also showed him a lot of support amid the drama that is going on with Marc Daly and his behavior towards her.



