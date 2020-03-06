Keith Urban reveals his children's first concert, in addition to his

During a new appearance in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Keith Urban revealed that he and his wife, Nicole Kidman, took their children to their first concert: a Kidz ’Bop performance. It's true that Keith's first show was much cooler.

The 52-year-old man, while talking with the host on March 5, revealed that his first concert, in fact, was Johnny Cash when he was only 5 years old. While KidzBop may not be as great as Johnny Cash, his family had a great time. According to the country star, he and his wife took their children to the show and they loved it.

Urban said they performed "all the cover songs," and when he and Nicole looked at their two girls, they were going crazy. Fans of the couple know that Kidman and Urban are practically inseparable these days.

They have been married for approximately 14 years, and Keith has said in the past that it was practically a "miracle." Their marriage is the first for Keith, but the second for Kidman, who was previously linked to Tom Cruise, until they separated in 2001.

Keith and Nicole got married in 2006, and four months after the wedding, they actually registered at the Betty Ford Health Center for alcoholism. Since then, they rarely attend events separately.

Except in January, when Urban was the host of the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26. During a conversation with People TV, the star revealed that Nicole was in bed with the flu.

Urban told reporters there was a lot of flu at the time. Although Keith was not at home to take care of his wife, his two daughters, Faith and Sunday, were there to take care of her.

Ad

The last time Keith and Nicole were seen at a public event was January 5 for the Golden Globe Awards. During the awards ceremony, Kidman revealed that she was worried about the Australian wildfires that were devastating the nation at the time.



Post views:

0 0