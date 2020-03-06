KCAL9 celebrates 30 years of transmission in Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – "From the desert to the sea to all of southern California …"

30 years ago today, Los Angeles news legend Jerry Dunphy introduced us to the "Prime 9 News." It was something that had never been done before on the broadcast: 3 hours of news at 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Almost a year and $ 30 million in preparation, KCAL9 News was launched on March 5, 1990. This new & # 39; startup & # 39; it had cutting-edge satellite technology, state-of-the-art editing equipment and new faces like Pat Harvey along with other relatives such as Dunphy

"Once the viewers say we are serious and really deliver a credible news product, they stayed with us," Harvey said.

The news received the "Live, Local and Late Breaking,quot; brand, which is still used today. It is also still used today: the term "StormWatch,quot; which, it is said, originated in KCAL9.

David Goldstein was at the station from day one. "Everyone here came with a completely new idea, a new team, new bosses and everyone began to balance," he recalled.

Although we are no longer called "California 9,quot;, this station and the news were created specifically for Southern California and local news is our first priority. We were there in April 1991 when an assault caught by the camera against Rodney King set the city on fire. Also in 1991, Magic Johnson gave KCAL9 an interview that turned into a five-part series on how to live with HIV. We kept viewers informed during the Northridge earthquake and the OJ Simpson trial, and on that fateful day in September 2001, we kept southern California connected with our brothers and sisters on the east coast.

In 2002, the faces of KCAL9 that viewers were accustomed to seeing merged with the faces of CBS2. Now, the forces of two major TV news stations on the market collectively delivered more hours of news than any other local station in the country. That is still true today.

From our teams at the anchor desk to our reporters in the field, KCAL9 News thanks you for tuning in these last 30 years!

For an explosion of the past, look at the original signature of KHJ-TV, which leads to the debut of KCAL9. You can remember the main song of the station, here in its entirety: