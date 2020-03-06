Katy Perry thanks fans for their support after pregnancy revelation

Katy Perry He has been receiving a lot of love in the last 24 hours.
As fans will know, the superstar singer revealed that she is pregnant in her new music video. At the end of his visual for "Never Worn White," Perry could be seen cradling his belly, announcing the news of pregnancy to the world.
"There are many things that will happen this summer," Perry told fans on Instagram Live after releasing the music video. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for. So let's call it a double blow. It's a double for."
"I'm excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," the 35-year-old artist shared. "And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, that it is through a piece of music because it is … I guess that is how I talk to you. This is how we talk to each other together."
During the night, Perry returned to social media to thank his fans for all his support and admitted that he was "a little nervous,quot; for sharing the news with the world.
"I love them so much. I was a little nervous about sharing something as personal as the song and the beat. I had never received so much love and support, it's overwhelmingly lovely. Thank you," Perry wrote, adding the hashtags #NeverWornWhite # baby cat.
This will be Perry's first son and Bloom's second, who shares son. Flynn with ex wife Miranda Kerr. And the Kerr model showed her support for Perry by "liking,quot; her baby announcement post on Instagram.
Perry has a close bond with Bloom and Kerr's son, since she shared about The Ellen DeGeneres show in September. These days, Perry gets up early to go to school with Flynn.
"I didn't wake up until 11 in the morning, and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10:00 at night, I'm just falling asleep," Perry said. "I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulteration. That's why I still dress like a child, to fight that."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLe1cf22204ccd3b9bdddd940fcbccfe8113%%MINIFYHTMLe1cf22204ccd3b9bdddd940fcbccfe8114%