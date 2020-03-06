Katy Perry thanks fans for their support after pregnancy revelation

Katy Perry He has been receiving a lot of love in the last 24 hours.

As fans will know, the superstar singer revealed that she is pregnant in her new music video. At the end of his visual for "Never Worn White," Perry could be seen cradling his belly, announcing the news of pregnancy to the world.

"There are many things that will happen this summer," Perry told fans on Instagram Live after releasing the music video. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for. So let's call it a double blow. It's a double for."

"I'm excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," the 35-year-old artist shared. "And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, that it is through a piece of music because it is … I guess that is how I talk to you. This is how we talk to each other together."