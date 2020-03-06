Katy Perry reveals how her mother frustrated her elaborate pregnancy Reveal

WENN / Instar

During a conversation on Mikey Piff's SiriusXM radio show, Orlando Bloom's fiancee talks about her pregnancy and expresses her enthusiasm for joining "the strength of working mothers."

Up News Info –

Katy Perry He had planned an elaborate revelation to announce his pregnancy to his parents, but his mother ruined it at the last minute.

The singer announced on Wednesday March 4 that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom They expect their first child together, with the baby this summer.

%MINIFYHTMLa61111fe74ff79b9338089b9b496307911% %MINIFYHTMLa61111fe74ff79b9338089b9b496307912%

Speaking about the happy news of Mikey Piff's SiriusXM radio show on Thursday, Katy explained that she had organized a fun way to tell her family about the baby, by printing it on a wine label.

But her mother frustrated the plan when she saw the bottle of wine on a visit to her daughter's house.

"She just came and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and says: & # 39; What is this? & # 39;" Katy recalled. "And that's how it happened. And I thought, & # 39; Well, you ruined the surprise & # 39 ;, but I guess mothers have an intuition different from any other, right?"

In another part of the interview, Katy insisted that she has no plans to slow down in the short term, despite the announcement of the pregnancy, and hopes to become a working mother.

<br />

"I join the strength of working mothers," he smiled. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it gives me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."