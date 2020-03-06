Katy Perry hid her pregnancy with creative fashion options

After weeks of hiding the evidence, Katy Perry has revealed that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom expect their first child together. The 35-year-old girl broke the news through her new music video for Never worn white, where he cradled his stomach to show his belly while wearing an Alexis Mabille wedding dress.

The pop star revealed on social media that she had to reveal her pregnancy at some point because it was "becoming quite obvious."

"It's probably the longest secret I've had to keep. I thought I would tell you the best way through a piece of music," Perry said on Instagram Live after the video premiere. He added on Twitter that he was "very happy not to have to suck it again,quot; or "carry a big bag."

According to Page six, Perry's fashion elections during his public appearances in recent weeks were the singer's secret weapon to keep her pregnancy under control. On February 3, Perry was in London for a theater outing and wore a pink dress with satin layers from Lela Rose that revolved around the singer instead of adjusting to the shape.

The next day, at the British Asian Trust gala dinner, Perry opted for a navy blue dress by Stella McCartney. the Dark horse singer with a silver bag that he held strategically in front of his belly throughout the night.

A week later, Perry disguised his bulge using a large square suit with animal print of Dundas for his appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the friend American GoneI judge Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

When the cameras captured Perry for a night in Los Angeles a couple of days later, he was carrying a Mark Cross handbag in front of his middle section while wearing a pink lace dress with a synthetic skin around his shoulders.

Known for her colorful and scandalous style, there is no doubt that Katy Perry will show a fun maternity style during the live episodes of American idol in the next few weeks before she welcomes her first child this summer.

