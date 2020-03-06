Karisma Kapoor talks about life as a mother

Karisma Kapoor has returned in front of the camera after a long interval of eight years for the web series Mentalhood of Ekta Kapoor. His last film was Vikram Bhatt & # 39; s Dangerous Ishhq. However, Karsima, who is the mother of two teenage children, Samaira and Kiyan Raj, revealed that she instantly connected with the concept of the show.

Karisma said: "When Ekta Kapoor approached me for the show and I heard the story, I just couldn't say no. The script is so relevant today. Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. All my awards on one side and my children on the other. All my career on the one hand, my children on the other. My children are my priority. Nothing else is important and I do not regret that. " Karisma also talked about her character Meira Sharma and why she could relate to her. She said: "Being a mother of two children has certainly helped me to better understand Meira and I relate totally to the madness that her motherhood demands."

Along with Karisma Kapoor, the web series also features Shilpa Shukla, Tilottama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul in leading roles. It is scheduled to launch on March 11, 2020.