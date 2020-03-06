Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready to make her Instagram debut today



Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely one of the most attractive and talented actresses that Bollywood has. She has remained relevant for years and has given the audience several memorable characters from Poo to Geet and many more. However, Kareena, unlike her peers, stayed away from social networks throughout this time. Although he always accepted in the interviews that he has a secret account that nobody knows through which he keeps a record of what happens online.





But it seems that the actress finally decided to take the plunge and join Instagram. Yesterday news emerged that his account was finally ready to be presented and we heard that today the actress will officially join the social media cart. Your account has been verified and the DP is from baby Kareena.



Well, we are very excited to hear this, we are sure that you are too.

