Kandi Burruss's daughter, Blaze Tucker, has the best time on her family vacation – See the latest photos

Kandi Burruss told his fans earlier this week that he is going on vacation with his family. This is how she motivated not to release a new episode of Talk about that series, following the last episode of RHOA.

Kandi shared many photos on her social media account just to keep her fans updated on her trip to Jamaica.

She shared some new photos recently, and fans can't get enough of the baby Blaze Tucker. As you know, baby Blaze came to this world through a substitute.

Many people praised Kandi in the comments for her "snapback," but they didn't know she wasn't the one carrying the baby Blaze.

‘My little @blazetucker has been enjoying! First time in the pool. 🏊🏽‍♀️ ’Kandi captioned his post.

Someone praised Kandi's swimsuit: Kay Kayooot swimsuit. ❤️ I know you're ready to enroll her in swimming lessons. "

A fan told the RHOA star: ‘You are one of my celebrity crushes. You and Jill Scott. My wife already knows, so I can tell you. Lol 🔥 ’

Someone else told Kandi: "We were both born on May 17. I am pretty sure we have the same height 5’3, hahaha (with big butts,quot;). We have three children, two girls and a boy. Our oldest is a girl, and we have a gap between the first and second children. Our second is our boy, and the last is a girl. I've written songs before, but I write poetry and more books. One day I pray that one day we can meet our children. 🖤🖤 ’

Kandi also shared a photo with the family for their last night in Jamaica, and you can see it below.

A fan said: "You are all such a beautiful couple with a light of a girl and a baby ❤️❤️" and another follower published this: "Beautiful! I'm glad your family enjoyed Jamaica."

Kandi, her husband Todd Tucker, her son, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze really had an amazing vacation time.



