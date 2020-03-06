Home Entertainment Kandi Burruss finally publishes her new episode "Speak On It,quot; on her...

Kandi Burruss finally publishes her new episode "Speak On It,quot; on her YouTube channel

Kandi Burruss published his latest Talk about that episode. He usually does this on Mondays, after the RHOA episode comes out the night before, but he was on a well-deserved short vacation with his family, and he didn't have time to do it this Monday.

Watch the video of Kandi that he shared on YouTube here:

Another fan said: Aca I just saw this! Great misunderstanding, but at the same time, don't expect Kenya to get up and take you to a seat in the middle / end of the program while your husband is talking! I'm sure the women at the door told Marlo where to sit. It was not Kenya's job to do it. "

Another follower posted this: "Baby is an insignificant hell for all the girls, but I can say that she really tried to crush the meat between her and Kenya,quot; just my opinion. "

Someone else posted: ‘No matter what, Kenya was wrong. The wig does not compare to the cookie. I would have deserved a Porsha drag. "

Another follower, on the other hand, seems to support Marc Daly: ‘Support Marc for not tolerating Kenya's behavior; the fact that he is the husband does not mean that he should support his bad behavior because two people who join are supposed to be better people as a result of being in each other's lives; if we don't point out when people are out of service, how they improve, and I really believe that if Kenya is not ready to change, Marc should move on because he is clearly emotionally mature and deserves someone who is interested in growing and maturing. "

One person said: ‘Yes, I was like Kenya, stop being so bad … My God, but I do believe that your feelings could have been overlooked with your husband being bad and without recognizing your hard work, etc. "

A follower talked about Kandi and wrote this: love I love Kandi. Kenya is not always wrong in all situations, and is not afraid to speak in her favor, especially about her husband's treatment. "

What do you think about the current situation between Marc and Kenya?


