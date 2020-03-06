Justin Bieber's cat sushi has been rescued by Sandra Lee

Talk about a purrfect meeting you just can't invent.

For more than three weeks, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber They have wondered what happened to their cat Sushi.

But on Friday morning, the "Baby,quot; singer had good news to share with his fans and followers. Believe it or not, Sushi has been found for sure!

"Almost a month ago, my friend Sushi decided to run away, after spending weeks with Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone 🙁 yesterday we received a call that someone found our baby," he shared on Instagram He had done miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad mood, now he is safe and sound at home! Thank God for protecting him! "

So who is this someone who found Justin's four-legged friend? It is the only star of the Food Network Sandra lee!