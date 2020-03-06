Justin Bieber's cat sushi has been rescued by Sandra Lee

Talk about a purrfect meeting you just can't invent.
For more than three weeks, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber They have wondered what happened to their cat Sushi.
But on Friday morning, the "Baby,quot; singer had good news to share with his fans and followers. Believe it or not, Sushi has been found for sure!
"Almost a month ago, my friend Sushi decided to run away, after spending weeks with Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone 🙁 yesterday we received a call that someone found our baby," he shared on Instagram He had done miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad mood, now he is safe and sound at home! Thank God for protecting him! "
So who is this someone who found Justin's four-legged friend? It is the only star of the Food Network Sandra lee!
"Guess what entered my yard last night? My best friend and I had no idea what it was or who it was," the chef shared on Instagram. "It was so beautiful … I was thinking ….. That's not an ordinary cat. THE CAT LOOKS LIKE A BABY LINCE!"
After feeding the cat with three cans of tuna and a bowl of warm milk, Sandra took off her Sushi collar and called the number on it.
"I thought the young man on the other side of the phone was going to burst into screams of joy or crying; he was very happy, shocked and dazed," Sandra shared. "I still have no idea who it was … I wrapped the cat in a blanket and sat on the couch stroking it while I slept the 40 minutes it took me to make the owner come to my house."
Once the Emmy winner realized that Sushi was the cat in his house, he couldn't believe that the furry friend had been missing for three weeks.
"I can't even imagine how Sushi's three weeks of hell were running through the mountains of Beverly Hills. There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I can't believe I survived. So now I'm Aunt Sandy of Bieber Baby Lynx! cat!" she shared "Lesson for everyone … you see something say something and if you see something do something! #Justinbieber #haileybieber,quot;.
Before the Sushi meeting with Hailey and Justin, the couple was able to enjoy a night date at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where they saw the Los Angeles Kings face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
While Justin's team finally lost the hockey game, it is safe to say that Sushi did everything better.
