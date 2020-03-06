Justin Bieber's cat returned safely to him a month after disappearing

Instagram

Claiming that Sushi is now safe and sound, the singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He shares with his social media followers that Savannah's adopted kitten was found miles away from her home.

Justin BieberThe pet cat is back in his arms after a month running away.

Sushi escaped almost a month ago and Bieber admits that he and his wife, Hailey BaldwinHe had begun to give up any hope they had of finding him until a good Samaritan met the lost cat and contacted his worried owner.

The singer of "Yummy" states that the skinny Sushi was found miles away from his home.

He adopted kitty Savannah with his sister Tina last summer (2019).