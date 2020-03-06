Justin Bieber jokes He and Hailey Bieber have an "arranged marriage,quot;

GAMR / BACKGRID
For now, the world knows that Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber Make the most beautiful married couple. But according to the "Yummy,quot; singer, the duo's first interaction was almost too Good to be true During your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show on Friday, Justin told the guest host Demi lovato about the day he met his wife for the first time and joked that his parents organized them for an arranged marriage.
"We met early on the morning of a Today is the show recording, "he began." We, um, I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there … her father dragged her out of bed in the morning and basically said: & # 39; You know … & # 39; I think because she grew up Christian, and I think she … discovered that, like, I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure. I'm not … Looking back now, I'm like, It was definitely an arranged marriage. Like, they fixed everything. "
Justin's revelation continued: "No, but um, since, as you know, she was raised as a Christian and says: & # 39; Oh, I want, you know, introduce you to Justin and his mother, you know, they have similar values and believe the same thing. We believe that you would be good friends. " It was definitely an arranged marriage now that I am thinking about it. OMG!"
Amused by the story, Demi intervened: "Well, mom, dad, if you're listening. It's time, because I'm 27 … organize it."
Jokes aside, the Justin Bieber: Seasons Star couldn't help overflowing his girlfriend. In fact, he told Demi he is excited to hit the road with her when he starts touring with his new album. Changes.
"Well, it will be the first time I travel married, so we will do a lot of fun things," he said. "See the world. Yes, do it together. It will be great."
Giving Hailey her stamp of approval, Demi shared a sweet story of how she was his "guardian angel,quot; during a high pressure event. "Hailey, for anyone who doesn't know, I like to joke with Scooter braun) that she is, like my little guardian angel because I had a very bad one, like, every time I have a bad night, she just shows up and does it better, "the singer of,quot; I Love Me "shared. type of girl Como, at the Met Gala, I had a horrible experience and she waited at the top of the stairs with me for 45 minutes. And it was the sweetest thing. "
See the moment Justin realizes he had an arranged marriage and find out which Bachelor Nation star goes to his and Demi's church in the video above!
