Justin Bieber jokes He and Hailey Bieber have an "arranged marriage,quot;

For now, the world knows that Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber Make the most beautiful married couple. But according to the "Yummy,quot; singer, the duo's first interaction was almost too Good to be true During your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show on Friday, Justin told the guest host Demi lovato about the day he met his wife for the first time and joked that his parents organized them for an arranged marriage.

"We met early on the morning of a Today is the show recording, "he began." We, um, I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there … her father dragged her out of bed in the morning and basically said: & # 39; You know … & # 39; I think because she grew up Christian, and I think she … discovered that, like, I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure. I'm not … Looking back now, I'm like, It was definitely an arranged marriage. Like, they fixed everything. "