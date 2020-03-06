Justin Bieber jokes He and Hailey Baldwin have an "arranged marriage,quot;, but it's not far from the truth!

Justin Bieber joked that his marriage to Hailey Baldwin was arranged by his Christian parents! The singer also opened on the first time they met in 2009, long before they ended up as husband and wife!

Although she was invited to the Show tonight not too long ago, the model joked that since she was only 13 when she met Justin, it seemed that they both had an arranged marriage since, years later, they got married.

%MINIFYHTML87dc98821df219a78ab0138a5daf737f11% %MINIFYHTML87dc98821df219a78ab0138a5daf737f12%

As it seems, the singer feels the same, since he was only 15 years old when they met, therefore, also very young.

Of course, the two were friends for years before finally taking their relationship to the next level.

Justin stopped at the Ellen DeGeneres Show where he was interviewed by guest host Demi Lovato.

When he asked Justin how he and Hailey met, Justin told his friend the same story his model wife had shared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show.

‘We met in the early mornings of a shooting of the Today program. We … I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there. Her dad pulled her out of bed in the morning. It was basically like … you know, because she was also raised as a Christian and I think she … discovered that … I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure. Looking back, it was definitely an arranged marriage. They fixed all this, "Justin said, making the studio audience laugh.

Ad

He continued: como But since she was raised as a Christian, she is like, ‘Oh, I want to introduce you to Justin and his mother. They have similar values ​​and believe in the same. We think you would be very good friends. "It was definitely an arranged marriage now that I think about it."



Post views:

0 0