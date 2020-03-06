Jordyn Woods will co-star with my Felon Bae ’Jeremy Meeks in a new movie

Jordyn Woods and Jeremy Meeks, the unlikely duo, will join in the new independent thriller, Trigger. The 22-year-old social media personality published the advance on his IG last Thursday, and accumulated around 250,000 visits from 11 million followers in less than 24 hours.

In addition, Jeremy Meeks, who became a national celebrity when his police photo went viral, also shared the clip on his social media account that includes 1.6 million Instagram followers. Reportedly, Woods still plays Wesley Johnathan's wife, who is not happy when Meeks' character appears in the house.

The film revolves around a dinner that went wrong, where guests receive too much food, which leads to the death of a drunk at the hands of Meeks. The Daily Mail states that the rest of the plot analyzes the consequences of accidental death and the effect it has on the life of each person involved.

Woods, who was once the best friend of Kylie Jenner, 22, turned away from Kar-Jenner's path and headed to Hollywood when it was reported that she had connected with Khloe Kardashian's baby, Tristan Thompson, a player from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Woods fans know that she has already announced the role before, even during an interview with Life and Style, in which she revealed that she had not received lessons or anything before acting. He simply went for it, as he said, and ended up "bearing fruit."

In addition, Jordyn has other projects underway in case his film career does not work as she plans. It's called Boohoo x Jordyn Woods, an online retailer that sells your clothes. Other reports have indicated that she will be the babysitter in The Masked Singer for Fox.

Jeremy Meeks, on the other hand, who recently separated from TopShop's heiress, Chloe Green, advanced into an acting career after a successful modeling career.

As noted earlier, Jeremy became famous in 2014 for his viral photo. He separated from the mother of his children at the time after hitting big.



