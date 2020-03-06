Jordyn Woods drives fans crazy with enthusiasm, showing them the progress of a new music in which he is starring

Jordyn Woods is living his best life these days, and no one can deny this. She has been involved in many projects lately, and her fans couldn't be more proud of her.

Jordyn's diehard fans said that since leaving the Kardashian clan, after the drama that involved Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, his life has simply flourished.

Now, he shared a preview of a new movie of which he is also part, and you can watch it below.

It looks like a pretty exciting thriller, as you will see in this video that you shared on your social media account. The movie is called Trigger.

& # 39; Here is a first look at the official trailer of @footagefilmsstudios of the thriller directed by @ chrisstokes1969 Trigger starring me @jordynwoods @jmeeksofficial @wesleyjonathan @flexaforeal @ericapeeples @ jonzie736 @ashleymartelle and @obbababatunde to see the complete trailer. Com to see it! ”Jordyn captioned the clip.

Someone said: "Yes, it is to be reserved and busy, shining and growing," and another follower published this: "Litty." They have everyone in this jaw! See you, Jordyn !!! #sweetness #fladap ".

One commenter posted: "Yes, I like what you're doing now," and someone else wrote: "It's okay, honey! Do your thang boo, looking beautiful ❤️❤️’

Someone else said: bien Well, Jordy! I see you with the face of the poker board Taraji P. Henson 😂, ’and a fan wrote:‘ Is Prison Bae acting now too? "Congratulations on the movie!"

Another follower jumped to the comments and said: "Come on, Jordyn, this looks good, I want to see it and from these seconds I see that your performance is quite good." I Stan 👏🏾 ’

Apart from this, not too long ago, it was revealed that friendship fans Jordyn Woods-Kylie Jenner might be receiving good news soon. It seems that Kylie found in her heart to forgive Tristan Thompson.

This led many fans to believe that she would also forgive Jordyn.



