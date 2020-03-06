Jordon Ibe still has Bournemouth's future, but he is "far from here," says Eddie Howe | Soccer news

Howe: "I never closed the door on anyone until they left the club, but it certainly has a long way back from here."





Howe has used Ibe in just two Premier League games so far this season

%MINIFYHTML3f8343326073d12fa2a5f3858b17316e11% %MINIFYHTML3f8343326073d12fa2a5f3858b17316e12%

Eddie Howe insists that Jordon Ibe still has a future in Bournemouth, but says it is a "long way back,quot; to the extreme.

The 24-year-old received a 16-month driving ban and received a fine of £ 7,500 on Tuesday for crashing his car in a cafeteria and leaving last July, causing thousands of pounds of damage.

Ibe has been absent from the Cherries Day team for most of this season, being relegated to play with the U21 and restricted to two appearances in the Premier League this season, both in August as a substitute.

Howe remains firm that his number 10 will continue to have the opportunity to return to his team while he is at his disposal, but admits that "there must be a change,quot; for that to happen.

"It goes without saying that some of the things that have happened outside the field certainly have not helped, so we will wait and see that," said Howe.

Ibe has no contract this summer

"It would be silly if I sat here and said & # 39; no, he played his last game & # 39 ;, and then he ended up playing again. I never closed the door on anyone until they left the club, I don't think that's the way be, but it certainly has a long way back from here.

"I see it as a challenge, trying to get the best of each player under my direction, and certainly trying to learn from every situation I faced to try to improve for the next situation that occurs."

"I have no doubts about its quality and game characteristics, but there certainly must be a change in Jordon's life to reach the level he can."

Ibe joined Bournemouth from Liverpool in 2016 in a £ 16 million deal, a club record rate at that time, and has since scored five goals in 92 appearances for the South Coast club.

Jordon Ibe is on the steps of the Bromley Magistrates Court, where he admitted a charge of driving carelessly on Tuesday.

His contract at Vitality Stadium expires in the summer, but Howe says that the car accident will not necessarily mean the end of his club career.

"His contract ends at the end of the season, but (he) has been in the game long enough to know that things can change very quickly, let's see."

"It hurts, because I want each player to achieve their dreams, their goals, achieve everything they are capable of achieving, and I take it very personally and take responsibility for the development of each player. It is something that matters deeply to me, each player deserves the care and attention I try to give them.

"Jordon is still young enough to make the changes he needs to make to reach his full potential, I think even if he was older. Anyone can change, but you have to make sacrifices, you have to make changes, it's only through Hard work, dedication and disciplines that players will succeed.

"I don't think you can punish people twice for the same thing, for me it is now closed and Jordon now has to look to the future and we have to look to the future."