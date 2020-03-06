Jordan Henderson: Eddie Howe praises the leadership of the Liverpool captain | Soccer news

















1:30



Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the leadership qualities of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson are & # 39; unsurpassed & # 39;

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the leadership qualities of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson are & # 39; unsurpassed & # 39;

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has leadership qualities that "change the game,quot; that "every team needs," according to Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

%MINIFYHTMLc07f3c9055e78398e31047986263226611% %MINIFYHTMLc07f3c9055e78398e31047986263226612%

It seems likely that Henderson will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury when Bournemouth visits Anfield on Saturday, and the absence of the midfielder coincided with the worst streak of the season of Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Liverpool captain was injured during the 1-0 loss to Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of his last 16 Champions League games, and the fugitive leaders of the Premier League have lost two of the three subsequent games for those who were absent.

"First, I think his leadership qualities are second to none," Howe said.

Henderson has missed three games with a hamstring injury.

"I think you can see, and I'm just a stranger watching, a definite passion within him, leadership qualities that every team needs."

"It is certainly something we have focused on during the last two seasons in terms of our voice in the field: having leaders who can change the games, whether you lose or win."

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's draw with Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's draw with Chelsea in the Premier League

"So I think that is his outstanding quality and I think his versatility too, he has played deeper, he has played higher for Liverpool and I think they are important qualities because he also has a unique ability to create and score goals."

Before his injury, Henderson had started all but one game during the incredible Liverpool Premier League campaign, which has seen them open a 22-point lead over Manchester City, second-placed.

2:53 Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool in the Premier League Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool in the Premier League

However, last weekend's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth relegation rivals Watford saw Liverpool lose their chance in an undefeated Premier League season, while a 2-0 loss in the fifth FA Cup round followed in Chelsea three days later.

When asked about Liverpool's fall in form, Howe said: "I think it is inevitable for a very long season. I have to congratulate Jurgen Klopp, his team, his players for what they have accomplished up to this point because I think that & # 39; has been incredible

"They have played at such a high level every week, and the way they play, the intensity with which they play, it is very difficult to recreate that over and over again."

"They also returned from losing positions and obtained valuable points in difficult situations, so the character of their group looks very strong, and that is why we know that this is probably the best test of this season."

The & # 39; Brooks ankle & # 39; it feels good & # 39;

Despite tying 2-2 last weekend with the four Chelsea contenders, pressure on Bournemouth increased as they fell into the relegation zone with Watford and West Ham recording victories.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks is approaching to return to full training

However, there has been a boost this week for the club, with full support Lloyd Kelly, who has made only one appearance since joining from Bristol City last summer, resuming training after a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder David Brooks, who has been away all season with an ankle injury, is also approaching a return to full training.

"He (Brooks) is building fitness and endurance levels," Howe said. "Your ankle feels good.

"I hope you can integrate into the training quite quickly from this point, but if you consider the time you have been away, the fact that you have not trained with the group, have not had any games as such, there is still a little work to do with him. "