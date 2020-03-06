Joe Giudice strangely praises Teresa's "Nice New Implants,quot; and fans are anxious

After Teresa Giudice shared a new photo of her in the gram, her ex-husband, Joe, left an unusual compliment in the comments section and fans got a little scared. As you have seen, the man came forward to praise her with her "nice new tits,quot; and now everyone is super confused.

It seems that many users of social networks were not fans of the crude way in which he mentioned the breast implants of the woman from whom he had separated not so long ago.

At this point, it is safe to assume that even though they are now separated, Joe is still thirsty for Teresa when he looks at his publications online.

While currently living away from home in Italy, waiting for a final decision in his deportation case, Joe obviously still has access to the Internet that allows him to look at his ex, something for which fans were not very happy.

The photo Teresa published was from the shooting of the Real Housewives of New Jersey meeting and was not even provocatively dressed or showing much skin in any way!

So, while he revealed in January that he had done his breasts again, there was hardly any cleavage at the moment and that made Joe's comment even more out of place! He even added an emoji with his thumb up!

‘I think it is important to always stay strong and feel like your best and safest self. Ten years after my first breast augmentation, I decided to have my breasts done again, "Teresa wrote in the caption next to a picture of her with her plastic surgeon at that time.

Fans who stumbled upon your comment got scared or thought it was super fun!

These are some of the reactions he received: "Joe Giudice is very sticky." Joe Giudice way of not being happy for someone! It's not a good look. "



