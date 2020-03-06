Joe Budden: & # 39; Azealia Banks was almost co-host of & # 39; SOTC & # 39;

Joe Budden has revealed that open rapper Azealia Banks was almost one of the co-hosts of his Revolt program, State Of The Culture.

"The original idea was two," Budden told The Breakfast Club hosts. "Me and another person."

Charlamagne then pressured Budden on who the other host would have been: "At one time it was Azealia Banks," he replied.

"In theory, what an incredible idea," Budden added. "That's what I wanted to create. Something you would say, & # 39; How long will that last? & # 39; That didn't work for any reason. Then we said, okay, we need three. And then, when we were testing all three. .. "

The podcaster currently presents the program with Remy Ma, Brandon "Jinx,quot; Jenkins and Eboni K. Williams.

No doubt, Banks has a lot to say, but ultimately, Budden and his team decided on the current format: four hosts and Banks were not part of the lineup.