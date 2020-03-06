Jodie Cunningham is "desperate,quot; to participate in both the field and the 2021 Rugby League World Cup | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML023cdbb6054b1f895d8d79fc28b4d17e11% %MINIFYHTML023cdbb6054b1f895d8d79fc28b4d17e12%





Jodie Cunningham is playing an important role off the field before the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Jodie Cunningham is doing everything possible off the field, as well as to make sure that the Rugby League World Cup next year is unforgettable.

Having overcome an injury to be part of the England team that reached the semifinals of the last tournament in Australia in 2017, the side of Saint Helens is eager to participate again in his homeland in 2021.

But Cunningham's participation in the world sport meeting goes beyond his game ambitions, this time he is involved on the organizational side in his role as one of the RLWC 2021 Inspiring Ambassadors.

The 27-year-old, who will be the study guest for Sky sports& # 39; The live coverage of the Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers on Friday, therefore, has even more reason to want to face the best in the world with their England teammates.

"It would mean everything and after I got injured before the 2017 World Cup, I had that discomfort in the back of my mind that knows there is nothing you can take for granted," Cunningham told Sky Sports.

"For me, it will be the most surreal experience and playing at home in some of the most fantastic stadiums in England is absolutely exceptional for the female game."

"I am desperate to be part of that, but also to make sure I don't take anything for granted and do everything possible to get there."

"Either way, at least with my day-to-day role, I know that I will be involved in one way or another, which is a bit reassuring, I suppose."

The 2021 Women's Rugby League World Cup has eight teams, with England in a diverse Group A that includes Papua New Guinea, Canada and Brazil qualifiers for the first time. The headlines of Australia, the finalists of 2017, New Zealand, France and the Cook Islands complete the lineup.

The women's tournament will be held along with the men's competition, with the final of both playing as a double header in Old Trafford, as will the eight-wheelchair World Cup.

Cunningham is excited about the potential that the three tournaments could unleash for the rugby league and believes that progress is already being seen regarding the number of women and girls who begin to participate in the sport.

Jodie Cunningham takes the defense of the Cook Islands during the 2017 World Cup

"I really think it's the biggest opportunity sport has had, and will probably have for several years, to take hold and grow," Cunningham said. "That is as a community, increasing participation, but also the spectator base.

"We have some really important milestones to come and it is a great opportunity for women, wheelchair and disabled athletes to participate in a tournament, giving us new spectators and new audiences, who may not have been exposed or interested in the game men .

"Next year is the great moment we need to make sure, so in 2022 and beyond, the sport grows thanks to this investment and all the planning, and I think the women's game is an excellent example of how this tournament is helping make the sport grow even before it takes place. "

Cunningham is very aware of the need for more girls to play and progress to open-age teams to ensure that the Women's Super League and the England team continue to strengthen beyond the World Cup next year.

And he believes that both she and her fellow Super League players have a responsibility to lead the way to inspire them.

"I see that as part of a role for all the women who are in the game now because we are the first crop of players who have that exposure in the media and some profile in the game," Cunningham said.

"Young girls can see us and, hopefully, try to emulate us and see us as idols so they can continue and do similar or probably much better things than we have done in the game."

"Every time I have the opportunity to go to school or help the training sessions, I try to do that where I can to make sure that the young women can see how wonderful it is to participate in this sport and the experiences it has given me. me in my life

"I'm sure there will be more things to come for them and, who knows, maybe the first professional female rugby league player in England."