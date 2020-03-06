Jesse Lingard: Manchester United will investigate the abuse aimed at the midfielder after the FA Cup victory | Soccer news

















1:15



James Cooper provides an update on abuse investigation

Manchester United initiated an investigation into alleged racist and rude abuses against Jesse Lingard after his victory in Derby on Thursday.

United will seek to talk to Derby about the incident that occurred when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad headed for the team bus in Pride Park.

On Thursday night a video circulated on social networks that showed a group of people, at this time it was not known that they supported Manchester United or that they did not, repeatedly yelled at Lingard and made fun of him in his goals and on this season’s account.

It also seems that a person shouted the word N before Lingard entered the team bus parked outside the stadium.

Derbyshire police are also investigating the incident and requesting witnesses and information.

"We are aware of the video that was taken outside of Pride Park after last night's game between Derby County and Manchester United and investigations continue," a statement from the Derbyshire police said.