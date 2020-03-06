Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in a blue swimsuit and no makeup on the beach!

Jennifer Lopez always defies time with her eternal beauty and doesn't even need carefully styled makeup or hair to stun everyone on her way! The multi-talented star had a great time on the beach and was totally in her element in her natural state: no makeup, no extensions!

But not only did he look for a totally natural look for the day, but he also wore a super cute blue sleeveless swimsuit that showed his toned body.

It is no secret that the star is in the shape of his life and the image of the health poster these days, so he never hesitates to show the results of his hard work in the gym and his incredible willpower when it comes to of following your diet.

The 50-year-old Hollywood celebrity has been more confident than ever, so she has also been dating naturally lately.

Fresh beauty was evident when he went to a "morning meditation,quot; session yesterday.

This is what he told his many followers in the caption along with several clips he published in his IG Stories.

One of the stories included a selfie clip of Lopez posing for the camera in which his high cheekbones were perfectly defined without the help of the contour or the bronzer!

Nor did he need long hair to look like he belonged to the sea, bewitching unfortunate sailors with his siren song.

This is not the first time she shows her natural hair, which is a curly and hairy shake, that reaches her shoulders.

In fact, she debuted with the hairstyle last month when she was captured on camera by paparazzi who were heading to the gym.

Although it was a sincere image, J.Lo. It looked amazing!

Even so, it appeared in many headlines, as it seemed a great change in style of its generally long and silky extensions.



