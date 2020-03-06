Jason Day retires from Arnold Palmer Invitational | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLee5f3d8406366af972cf28e87f1bf15211% %MINIFYHTMLee5f3d8406366af972cf28e87f1bf15212%





Jason Day in action before his retirement in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

%MINIFYHTMLee5f3d8406366af972cf28e87f1bf15213% %MINIFYHTMLee5f3d8406366af972cf28e87f1bf15214%

Jason Day retired from the Arnold Palmer Invitational after being worried about a back problem during the second round.

%MINIFYHTMLee5f3d8406366af972cf28e87f1bf15215% %MINIFYHTMLee5f3d8406366af972cf28e87f1bf15216%

The 32-year-old Australian, who had shot a two over 74 in the first round at Bay Hill, was playing the fifth hole when he decided to return to the clubhouse in a buggy.

It is the second year in a row that Day, who seemed to be limping, retired from the tournament with back problems after only six holes last year.

Day, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2016, has been affected by a back problem for some time, but said before the tournament that the injury was under control.

He had been restricted to no more than 30 minutes of practice at a time earlier this year, but had increased it before a busy calendar period, and the Masters would arrive next month.

Day has been working harder on its set this week

"My back is much better and we are reaching the warm Florida weather, which helps," Day told Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

"Now I'm doing an hour and a half, just 30 minutes or so of what I usually do."