Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her birthday

Last night, Janhvi brought his 23rd birthday with his family at the house of brother Arjun Kapoor. Dhadak's actress is extremely close to her father Boney Kapoor, her sisters Khushi and Anshula and her brother Arjun. While Janhvi must be excited to celebrate her special day today, she talked about how much she misses her mother Sridevi especially on her birthday.

During a conversation with a leading newspaper, Janhvi revealed that her mother would make her feel extremely pampered on her birthday and that she really misses him. The young diva said: “Whether it's the conversations on the couch or the cake cut, Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day, even now. "A few days ago, to commemorate the second anniversary of Sridevi's death, Janhvi Kapoor went to Chennai with Father Boney Kapoor for a special prayer meeting. The actress even shared an emotional one publication of the prayer meeting and he captioned it saying, "I wish you were here."

Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for the launch of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which he will play the first pilot of the Indian Air Force, Gunjan Saxena. Well, we can't wait to see the talented girl on the big screen again.