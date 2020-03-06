Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor celebrates his birthday with the paparazzi

Janhvi Kapoor has a movie, but he has made a place in the hearts of the public. The actress has some interesting projects lined up like Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, Takht and her upcoming release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi & # 39; s 2020 will definitely be super special. Today he celebrates his 23rd birthday by starting another beautiful year in his life.

The actress was on her birthday with her family last night at the residence of Brother Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Tonight they broke it by cutting a cake with the paparazzi, who has followed it ardently. The stars and paparazzi share a special bond and Janhvi celebrated it. Check out his latest photos below.