James Van Der Beek says he loves his meme crying

James Van Der Beek has a positive attitude towards the notorious crying face meme that uses his face. Page Six reported that the actor recently told them: "I really don't hate him,quot; while they were at the premiere of North Country Girl.

The actor explained his facial expression, claiming that, as an actor, he made everything as honest as possible, and an artist never knows what is really going to stick.

While the way he "stuck,quot;, so to speak, could be interpreted as bad for Mr. James, the actor believes it has been used in the funniest way.

James added that when people use it to make fun of others, it's actually quite fun, and "loves it." Internet culture enthusiasts will recognize the crying face of James Van Der Beek for his role in the classic youth drama of the 1990s and early 2000s., The torrent of Dawson.

Since the program was broadcast, and the meme became popular, it has been used in many ways. Mr. Van Der Beek, 42, is reportedly in a production of the work in Washington DC, Bye Bye Birdie, along with Harvey Fierstein at the Kennedy Center.

In addition to James's acting career, he is also the father of not one but five children. Nick Markus reported two years ago in 2018 that James and his wife welcomed a fifth child, and the Dawson's torrent alum shared the news with his followers on social networks.

James said on his social networks that she was a girl, and they called her Gwendolyn. Currently, James and his wife have four girls and one boy, Annabel Leah, Emilia, Olivia, Gwendolyn and a 6-year-old son named Joshua.

At that time, the border immigration controversy involving immigrant children on the US-Mexico border was in the news.

For that reason, James Van Der Beek wrote in his post at the time that it was horrible to hear that other parents were being separated from their children. James expressed his gratitude for being in the position he was in. He said he had to talk about "atrocity."



