Jamal Murray's dagger saves Nuggets in Charlotte – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE – Jamal Murray saved the best for last.

With the clock firing and the Nuggets looking at another empty possession, Murray took control and dropped a dagger to gut the Hornets.

His jumper with only six seconds left gave the Nuggets a 114-112 lead that they wouldn't give up. Jerami Grant gave a strong contest about Terry Rozier's last 3-point attempt, which is over. The victory, which is ahead of a brutal stretch of road games, improved the Nuggets record to 42-20 and reached its post-break record at 4-3.

"The shooting clock was going down, it was about three o'clock when I looked up," Murray said. "I really didn't worry about the defender, I just went to my steps and fired. … I'm putting aside the skill and muscle memory."

Murray's shot gave him 18 points, the highest team, but it was Will Barton's theatricality that eased tensions.

Locked up in an exciting fourth-quarter bow with the Hornets, Barton decided to use Charlotte's wingback, Cody Martin, as an accessory with five minutes left, bouncing a pass from the unsuspecting defender and taking him home for a dump.

While jogging back to his bench, with the score tied at 96, a smile danced on his face.

In the cheerful costume after the game, Barton told his teammates that the only thing that worried him was whether Martin would turn his back on him and ruin the show.

"It was a great play, a smart play, a smart play by Will Barton in a really short clock situation, a big basket, and maybe it had that effect," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. "My hope would be regardless of that play, I think our boys showed, on the last leg, that we were prepared." That's what we are used to seeing. "

The movement eased the mood and seemed to free his teammates. Murray shot down a triple and Gary Harris sank one too, before the Nuggets finally held on.

Nikola Jokic added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists while caught in foul problems all night.

The Hornets launched a 16-3 run to open the third quarter, which broke Denver's defensive momentum and exposed more of their problems. Devonte & # 39; Graham sold out two of Charlotte's four triples in the fourth, and the turnovers, which have affected the Nuggets' offense since the break, reappeared with five in the period alone. Due to the bad offense and the disconnected defense, the Hornets took a 82-80 lead in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the famous rookie Michael Porter Jr. was sitting watching the whole game. Torrey Craig, defensive minded, played on him in a move that Malone justified due to the team's struggle. Craig achieved nine points in 4 of 6 from the field.

After Tuesday's discouraging defeat at home against Golden State, Malone revealed that his team had endured "a very honest film session." It wasn't just the loss of the Warriors that bothered him; It was the six games since the All-Star break that have seen their collective defense fall.

"I'm going to keep talking about that, and I'm going to treat these guys like adult men, which they are," Malone said before the game. "And if they can't handle the truth, then they are in the wrong business.

"The best part is that the movie does not lie," Malone continued. "I can tell you that we are not playing hard enough, I can tell you that we will not return to the transition, I can tell you that we have to take care of the ball, but when they see it in the movie, and it is pointed and stopped, it rewound and showed itself again, there is no debate. "

Malone lamented using the same conversation points: rebounds, turnovers and defense, after each defeat since the All-Star break.

"Let's meet in two and a half hours, you and I, we will sit here in the same place, and we will talk about this game tonight, and see if we really had something similar." We have to fix this & # 39; ”.

The Nuggets tightened the screws in a leaky defense in the second quarter, allowing only 17 points with a more committed effort. His offense, which contributed 60 points with 55 percent of shots in the first half, was never the problem.

Led by Paul Millsap's 11 points along with nine from Barton and Mount Morris, the Nuggets separated Charlotte's defense in the first two quarters. And after a porous first quarter, his defense finally coincided with the same urgency on the other end.