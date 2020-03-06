It seems that Motorola Edge + filtering could compete with the Galaxy S20 – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLa21a1401100bff84a6a619960a4968f911% %MINIFYHTMLa21a1401100bff84a6a619960a4968f912%

Motorola has once again become the center of attention in recent months with the promotion and launch of the folding Razr, but that is not all that the company owned by Lenovo will bring to the market in 2020. In the coming weeks, we hope to see the revelation Motorola Edge + official, which would be Motorola's first flagship smartphone since the launch of the Moto Z3 in 2018. And on Thursday, we could have first seen the final design of the phone.

Pricebaba once again he joined the prolific fugador Steve Hemmerstoffer, this time to share Edge + renders While neither the Moto Z3 nor the Moto Z4 looked especially modern compared to the main Android flagships, the Edge + seems to fit perfectly with its impressive waterfall screen and its almost invisible selfie camera cutout. If the renderings are accurate, this could be the smallest crop that appears on the front of a phone.



Hemmerstoffer expects the Motorola Edge + to present a screen between 6.5 and 6.8 inches with a fingerprint scanner on the screen. There will still be bezels on the top and bottom edges of the phone, but they are much smaller than those on the Moto Z3, with nothing more than a single headphone slot on the top.



Moving to the back of the phone, we found a triple camera system with the lenses stacked vertically inside an oval-shaped module. You can see a smaller module just to the right of the cameras, with a dual LED flash unit and some sensors. There are also two noise canceling microphones, one above the cameras and one near the bottom of the phone, and the Motorola logo illuminated with LED can also serve as a notification indicator.

Other features include a USB Type-C charging port, ejector SIM card tray, power button, volume control and even a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is really shocking to see on a flagship smartphone in 2020.

As for the specifications, a leak last month said the Motorola Edge + would feature a curved 2340 × 1080 90Hz 6.67-inch screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, 5170 mAh battery and up to 12 GB of RAM. Edge + is also expected to be the first Motorola phone that has 5G support, and Verizon will take it in the United States.