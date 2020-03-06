It is predicted that & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; lose up to $ 50 million for the delay of the launch date

Universal paintings

The dates scheduled for April for launch in the United Kingdom, USA. UU. And international of the new James Bond movie were delayed to November due to the increasing spread of the coronavirus.

According to reports, James Bond bosses will lose up to $ 50 million (£ 38 million) after the release date of their latest movie. "No time to die".

It was announced on Thursday (March 5) that the scheduled release dates in the United Kingdom, USA. UU. And international in April they had been delayed until November due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and the likelihood of the pandemic leading to the closure of cinemas or, at least, assistance was significantly reduced.

And now it has been reported that the delay in the launch could lead to a loss of one million dollars for MGM, the studio behind the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM can expect to say goodbye between $ 30 million (£ 22.7 million) and $ 50 million thanks to the postponement.

This is largely due to an expensive marketing campaign that is already running, which includes a trailer spot in the Super Bowl that reportedly cost $ 4.5 million (£ 3.4 million).

However, the publishers of the publication insist that if the film bosses had not pressed the date, and if they had continued with the April premieres, they could have lost approximately $ 300 million (£ 227 million), about 30 per percent of the $ 1 billion forecasted (£ 76 million) of global box office admission.