IT: India's IT industry faces an adverse operational impact: former president of Nasscom – Latest news

The information technology services sector in India faces an adverse impact on the operational front following the outbreak of coronovirus in several countries, an IT industry expert said on Friday. The former president of NASSCOM, R Chandrashekar, said foreign and international trips had been affected after the scare.

"While most of today's industry is about remote services, it is certainly backed by a certain percentage of real travel and face-to-face interaction as well. Therefore, the complete elimination of that will obviously have an adverse impact," he said. . here.

Even within the offices, since there are a large number of people who meet, a single incidence of infection within that organization immediately requires some kind of measures, said the former president of the Telecommunications Commission.



%MINIFYHTML3a4a6598a987fb783bd84a18c8070a8211% %MINIFYHTML3a4a6598a987fb783bd84a18c8070a8212%

"People have been asked not to come to the office and work from home. While the nature of the business allows people to work from home, it is not as if 100 percent of the work could be done from home. "Therefore, there are always different types of face-to-face interactions required, within the office. Therefore, omitting that altogether will create some limitations," he said.

According to him, global uncertainty, deceleration and fears of recession, as well as uncertainty regarding the economic trajectory definitely have implications for investment and IT expenses.

"Therefore, the general slowdown in terms of IT projects spent by IT is quite likely in the short term, (but) it does not affect the relative position of India," said Chandrashekhar, former Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications.

He also said that if interruptions in the supply chain, especially in China's hardware, continue for a couple of months, they will not cause major disruptions.

But if the situation (coronavirus outbreak) persists until the end of the year, that could have serious implications and hardware-related restrictions would also apply, Chandrashekhar said.