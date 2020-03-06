Is Jesse James blaming Sandra Bullock, the girlfriend of the United States, for her unhappiness?

Did Jesse James blame American girlfriend Sandra Bullock for her unhappiness? This is the question in many minds after Jesse released a promotional video for the 2020 return of his television series. Monster garage Sandra Bullock and Jesse James were married between 2005 and 2010 until she learned that she had been having a long-term affair with a model named Michelle "Bombshell,quot; McGee. Shortly after the public learned of the infidelity, other women came forward to say that they had also been involved with Jesse. Sandra had adopted her son, Louis, almost at the same time the scandal broke out. Many people quickly sided with Sandra Bullock and felt she was a wonderful woman who had been involved in a bad relationship.

Now that Jesse is promoting his program, people are upset because he is talking about Sandra. Since the two have divorced for 10 years, and Sandra has moved in with the beautiful gallant Bryan Randall, they don't see the point where Jesse raises her.

Jesse James stated the following in the promotional video of Monster garage

"I started going out on this Hollywood track with this famous wife and life and all this, and that took me away from my happiness and what I'm supposed to do. And it's like, you know what … I want peace."

You can watch the Monster Garage video promotion with Jesse James below.

Sandra fans are upset and think Jesse James is trying to rewrite history. It was common knowledge that their relationship ended due to the cheating scandal and some say the statement makes it appear that Sandra was to blame for the end of their marriage and even for Jesse James's unhappiness.

People wonder what happened to Sandra Bullock's happiness 10 years ago when she had just adopted baby Louis and discovered that her husband was unfaithful.

Fortunately for Sandra, she moved and now the Oscar winner has two children: Louis, who is 10 years old and Laila, who is eight years old.

What do you think of the statements of Jesse James? Do you think he will continue talking about his failed marriage with Sandra Bullock during the return of his Monster garage Serie?



