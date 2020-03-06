Iraqi forces continue to fight ISIL without US air support | News

The recent crisis between Washington and Tehran could have a long-term impact on neighboring Iraq, where efforts are being made to eradicate the remaining ISIL fighters.

Iraqi security forces continue the fight on their own, without valuable air support.

Simona Foltyn from Al Jazeera reports from the province of Nineveh, where she met with members of the SWAT team who have been looking for ISIL fighters in Mosul.

