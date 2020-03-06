Instacart offers deliveries that do not require human contact amid coronavirus fears – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Amid fear of the coronavirus, Instacart customers can now choose to leave their food at the door of their home to avoid human interaction.

The San Francisco-based grocery delivery startup said Thursday that it has launched a new feature called "Door Delivery," which offers customers the option to leave an order at their door for a designated period of time instead. of having an entry -person of the person.

%MINIFYHTMLd7b2147570d2ad6e07f9694d4db7598c11% %MINIFYHTMLd7b2147570d2ad6e07f9694d4db7598c12%

The company said it had been testing the acceptance function in recent months and decided to implement the option to all customers now due to the "greater demand,quot; for it in recent days.

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

As cases of coronavirus continue to accumulate in the US. In the US, workers who transport and deliver groceries or restaurant orders for concert economy companies may be on the front line of the outbreak as people avoid public transportation and rely on home delivery rather than frequenting restaurants and stories.

The concept of "contactless deliveries,quot; is something that companies in China adopted in response to the outbreak of coronavirus, which was first detected in the country. CNN Business previously contacted several new food delivery companies in the US. UU., Including Instacart, DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub on whether they were considering adopting the practice.

In a statement, a spokesman for GrubHub said: “This is obviously a complex and fast-moving situation. We are focused on prioritizing the health and safety of our drivers, diners, restaurant partners and employees during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, including the evaluation and analysis of the potential impact on our business. "

DoorDash declined to comment. Uber did not respond to the request for comments.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.