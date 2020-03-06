Injured man, two others arrested after alleged fight near downtown bar

One man was hospitalized and two others face charges after a fight near a downtown Boston bar on Thursday night, according to police.

%MINIFYHTML519fbd8d770f2a4561ee186fafa41de411% %MINIFYHTML519fbd8d770f2a4561ee186fafa41de412%

Authorities were called to the 171 Milk St. area, near Coogan's bar, around 10:48 p.m., Boston police said Friday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition then stabilized, according to authorities.

"It seems that it may have emerged from an altercation outside on Milk Street," officials told Boston.com.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, but names and charges were not immediately available Friday morning, authorities said.

Both men were scheduled to be prosecuted at the Boston Municipal Court.