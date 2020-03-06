Home Sports IndyCar in Sky Sports F1: the complete 2020 racing calendar

IndyCar in Sky Sports F1: the complete 2020 racing calendar

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>IndyCar in Sky Sports F1: the complete 2020 racing calendar
%MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e11% %MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e12%

Last update: 06/03/20 4:04 pm

Fans can watch every IndyCar qualifying session and compete live from the 17 rounds in Sky Sports F1 this season.

%MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e13%%MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e14%
%MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e15% %MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e16%

That includes the prestigious Indianapolis 500.

McLaren will return to IndyCar this season, joining forces with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to become Arrow McLaren SP.

Here is the important IndyCar 2020 calendar:

When is the next IndyCar race?

March, 15th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Streets of St. Petersburg
5th of April Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Barber Motorsports Park
April 19th Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach Long Beach Streets
April 26 Autonation IndyCar Challenge Circuit of the americas
May 9 GMR Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
May 24 Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
May 30-31 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle Park
June 6th Texas Indy 600 Texas Motor Speedway
June 21 REV Group Grand Prix Road america
June 27th Indy Richmond 300 Richmond Raceway
12th of July Honda Indy Toronto Exhibition place
July 18 Iowa 300 Iowa Speedway
August 16th Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio Ohio Sports Car Course
August 22nd Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Gateway Motorsports Park
September 6 Portland Grand Prix Portland International Race Track
September 20 Firestone Grand Prix de Monterey WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©