IndyCar in Sky Sports F1: the complete 2020 racing calendar

%MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e11% %MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e12%
Last update: 06/03/20 4:04 pm
Fans can watch every IndyCar qualifying session and compete live from the 17 rounds in Sky Sports F1 this season.
%MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e13%%MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e14%
%MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e15% %MINIFYHTML80ce8a39be223eed56cee9388f97e89e16%
That includes the prestigious Indianapolis 500.
McLaren will return to IndyCar this season, joining forces with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to become Arrow McLaren SP.
Here is the important IndyCar 2020 calendar:
When is the next IndyCar race?
|March, 15th
|Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|5th of April
|Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
|Barber Motorsports Park
|April 19th
|Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach
|Long Beach Streets
|April 26
|Autonation IndyCar Challenge
|Circuit of the americas
|May 9
|GMR Grand Prix
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|May 24
|Indianapolis 500
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|May 30-31
|Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
|Belle Isle Park
|June 6th
|Texas Indy 600
|Texas Motor Speedway
|June 21
|REV Group Grand Prix
|Road america
|June 27th
|Indy Richmond 300
|Richmond Raceway
|12th of July
|Honda Indy Toronto
|Exhibition place
|July 18
|Iowa 300
|Iowa Speedway
|August 16th
|Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio
|Ohio Sports Car Course
|August 22nd
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|September 6
|Portland Grand Prix
|Portland International Race Track
|September 20
|Firestone Grand Prix de Monterey
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca