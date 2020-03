In the capital of India, thousands of people have been displaced after recent riots by a controversial citizenship law that, according to critics, discriminates against Muslims.

More than 50 people have died in the fight between Muslims, opposed to the law, and Hindus.

Many of their homes and businesses have been burned.

Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera reports from Mustafabad, New Delhi.