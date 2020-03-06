In the radioactive zone of Chernobyl, a submerged economy thrives | Europe

Chernobyl, Ukraine – For some Ukrainians, Chernobyl is a bonanza.

In the years since the city's reactor explosion in 1986, an entire illegal economy has metastasized through the forest-covered "Alienation Zone,quot; and poorly protected around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, supposedly with the help of Corrupt officials and police, ruthless businessmen and impoverished villagers.

Despite the obvious health risks of undocumented workers and unsuspecting clients, they cut thousands of hectares of trees that turn into wood or coal, smuggle thousands of tons of irradiated scrap, fish and hunt, collect and sell Contaminated berries and mushrooms, and illegally extract amber, according to anti-corruption groups, environmentalists, officials, police and judicial documents.

"Chernobyl has become a black pit of corruption, a source of wood, scrap, berries and everything that grows there," Roman Bochkala, head of Stop Corruption, a Ukrainian nonprofit organization that investigates corruption in the area .

The Kiev-based analyst Aleksei Kushch said: "The area is being ruthlessly exploited by marauders protected from the top,quot; of the government.

The forest around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (Mansur Mirovalev / Al Jazeera)

"Marauders,quot; was the epithet that the former director of the Chernobyl plant used when describing the new senior management in charge of the area, appointed in 2014 through the party of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

"They didn't want to work professionally. They didn't even want to know how things were. They just wanted to take all the money," he told Al Jazeera Serhiy Parashin, who worked as the plant's general manager from 1994 to 1998.

After Parashin wrote an open letter to then President Petro Poroshenko, the managers were replaced, but the problem did not disappear, becoming a dark reflection of the ubiquitous graft that made Ukraine the 120th most corrupt nation in the world of the 180 countries surveyed. in 2018 by the corruption regulator Transparency International.

"Unfortunately, the Zone of Alienation is a symbol of corruption in Ukraine," the new anti-system president of the Soviet nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said last July, denouncing "the illegal smuggling of scrap and the use of natural resources."

Scrap!

The aliens visited Earth.

Briefly, just to leave thousands of artifacts, mostly unfathomable, often lethal and occasionally useful in the "zone," a contaminated area abandoned by humans, cordoned off and heavily protected. But greedy and greedy explorers known as "stalkers,quot; risk their lives to deliver the artifacts to scientists, businessmen and arms dealers.

This is the plot of The Roadside Picnic, a cult Soviet science fiction novel by the Strugatsky brothers whose protagonists lent their name to the stalkers of the Chernobyl alienation zone in real life.

Unlike their fictional prototypes, these adrenaline junkies and urban explorers do not bring radioactive material. Instead, they spend days and even weeks in the remote corners of the 2,600 square kilometers of the area, and often witness their looting.

It was a stalker who first told the Stop Corruption group about illegal logging.

Others witness the disappearance of rusty machinery, central heating pipes from empty apartment buildings, fences and other types of scrap, no matter how irradiated they are.

A carousel and a ferris wheel in the abandoned city of Pripyat (Mansur Mirovalev / Al Jazeera)

Metal smuggling was especially prevalent in the 1990s, when Ukraine's painful post-Soviet transition to a market economy left many homeless and desperate to earn money in whatever way they could.

"I've seen disappear entire trucks (abandoned) and tons of metal from places where you can get a lethal dose (of radiation) in a minute," a stalker who visited the area dozens of times told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

But there are much more organized methods of smuggling.

In 2016, a truck carrying 20 tons of copper and nickel pipes was stopped at the border between Ukraine and Poland. The charge emitted radioactivity at 4.17 microsieverts per hour, almost 15 times above the allowed levels, authorities said.

The pipes were "removed,quot; from the first and second Chernobyl reactors, which were closed in the 1990s. In addition, state auditors discovered that about 7,000 tons of scrap were missing from the station's warehouses, and concluded that the metal " possibly sold "for about $ 2 million.

A court of Kiev established that the general director of the Chernobyl plant, Ihor Hramotkin, sold dismantled scrap at "deliberately low prices,quot;, embezzled more than $ 700,000 and "appropriate,quot; international aid, including money and equipment.

However, investigations never resulted in convictions, and Hramotkin resigned in 2018 for "disagreements,quot; with the Ukrainian Ministry of Environment.

& # 39; Solar stone & # 39;

Another worrisome development began in the area in recent years.

The forested regions of northwestern Ukraine have become an epicenter of the illegal extraction of amber worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year. The illicit "diggers,quot; of amber irreversibly damage the ground with deep crater-shaped holes where pressurized water is used to remove the 50 million-year-old layer of earth that contains amber.

The use of its primitive technology in the area brings buried radionuclides to the surface, while the "diggers,quot; spend hours in deep wells and the icy water is exposed to radiation. Dozens of them began entering the less accessible northern area of ​​the area in recent years, with shovels, bombs and maps of the Soviet era of geological studies conducted before the Chernobyl explosion, says a regional official.

"They went there knowing the places, the coordinates of where the amber could be," Oleksandr Nikolaychuk, the deputy mayor of the northwestern city of Olevsk, told Al Jazeera, who studied the amber illicit trade extensively.

At least two groups of "diggers,quot; were arrested in 2016, police said.

A monument near the protective sarcophagus covering the fourth exploded reactor of the Chernobyl plant (Mansur Mirovalev / Al Jazeera)

The metal and amber in the area may be potentially depleted, unlike "renewable,quot; sources of illicit profits summarized by a Chernobyl staff member almost 38 years ago.

"The fishing is excellent, the river (Pripyat) flows quickly, it is clean; there are mushrooms everywhere, we spend our holidays alone here. There are many berries of any kind," Mikhail Lushinsky, who ran a laboratory that oversaw the environment of plant, he said in a 1982 documentary.

Radioactive berries

It is not necessary to go far to buy cheap blueberries in Kiev between July and September.

Older women or men with calloused hands sell pea-rich vitamins-sized berries directly from the forest next to bus stops or subway stations, at traffic stops or on street corners for $ 3 to $ 4 per kilogram, a much lower price than in supermarkets or grocery stores that mainly sell larger cultivated blueberries after mandatory radiation controls.

But cheap has a dark side: berries are sometimes radioactive.

The area is located in Polesia, an impoverished region in northern Ukraine with poor soils, swamps infested with mosquitoes and dense forests. Chernobyl's consequences radiated many areas in Polesia, but villagers still harvest and sell blueberries, blueberries and mushrooms.

"They choose them anyway, because they are their only source of income," said Bochkala of Stop Corruption.

This year, food safety inspectors armed with radiation meters found 16 batches of blueberries with a high content of radioactive cesium 137 that were collected in the area or other contaminated areas, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service told the TSN television network.

The Service did not respond to Al Jazeera's multiple requests for comments and data.

Meanwhile, every year the police detain several people with buckets of berries or mushrooms in the area.

However, the real figure is much higher, because some food inspectors and police are corrupt and turn a blind eye to the traffic of unproven berries and mushrooms, observers say.

"They are very, very interested in (smuggling)," Maksim Nesmeyanov, director of the Consumer Union of Ukraine, a monitoring group in Kiev, told Al Jazeera, "because it is they who pass through the markets without realizing it. of sellers. "

The stalkers also claim that corrupt cops condone the smuggling of groceries in the area and "enlist,quot; the villagers in their perennial conflict with the stalkers.

"The villagers and the cops made a deal: the cops allowed them to pick berries and mushrooms out of the area, and the villagers made fun of the stalkers entering the area," another stalker told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

Another part of the puzzle is the wholesale buyers of berries that ignore possible contamination and often mix berries from clean areas and suspicious sources.

"They put a couple hundred dollars in their pocket and they don't care at all where the berries go and who gets poisoned," said Yaroslav Movchun, owner of the Ozeryana berry farm in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr, to Al Jazeera.

Smuggled groceries are not limited to berries or mushrooms.

Each nuclear plant needs a constant source of water heated by the nuclear fuel rods to generate steam in the turbines and cool the spent rods. The Chernobyl plant is located on the Pripyat River, which is surrounded by streams, wetlands and swamps.

The schools of fish in the plant's cooling pond baffle tourists with their appetite for food scraps, while fish is caught from the less visited bodies of water. Fishermen are also trapped. At the end of November, police arrested a group of poachers with 185 perches, carp and asp.

Sometimes, the police are involved in poaching. In March, the Ukrainian Security Service said it arrested a police officer who "handled,quot; a group of poachers who smuggled fish for more than $ 6,000.

Observers claim that fish does not pass through food inspectors who do not control smoked and dried fish sold throughout Ukraine.

"They do not perform microbiology (tests that identify radiation levels), they perform the simplest tests," said Nesmeyanov of Consumers Union.