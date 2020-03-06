In Las Vegas, homemade pizza is a cake

In a city with the Eiffel Tower, the Space Needle and an Egyptian pyramid along the Las Vegas strip with LED display, It should not surprise us that apparently all regional pizza varieties are available.

But what may surprise you is the level of craftsmanship brought to pizza in Las Vegas. These cakes are not frozen dumplings or creations of assembly lines. They are creations of people passionate about their craft that have also formed a very united community where pizza makers share recipes and support each other.

"In order for us to make a better pizza than 10 years ago, a week or yesterday ago, we have to commit to helping each other in our community and our industry," says Good Pie owner and pizza maker Vincent Rotolo, who moved to Las Vegas from Brooklyn in 2011. "When that happens, that's where the magic is."