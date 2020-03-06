In Las Vegas, homemade pizza is a cake

In a city with the Eiffel Tower, the Space Needle and an Egyptian pyramid along the Las Vegas strip with LED display, It should not surprise us that apparently all regional pizza varieties are available.
But what may surprise you is the level of craftsmanship brought to pizza in Las Vegas. These cakes are not frozen dumplings or creations of assembly lines. They are creations of people passionate about their craft that have also formed a very united community where pizza makers share recipes and support each other.
"In order for us to make a better pizza than 10 years ago, a week or yesterday ago, we have to commit to helping each other in our community and our industry," says Good Pie owner and pizza maker Vincent Rotolo, who moved to Las Vegas from Brooklyn in 2011. "When that happens, that's where the magic is."
These days, Las Vegas has a thriving pizza scene, an open community of pizzaiolos (or pizzerias) dedicated to expanding the profile of the Sin City pizza scene and embracing the influence of strangers who are carrying the city's ideas Natal to a city without its own style. own.
Rotolo and John Arena, who is something of the pizza godfather of the city, after having moved to Las Vegas from Brooklyn in 1980 to buy a pizzeria, are two of the founders of the two-year-old La Vegas Pizza Alliance. On any day, they can be found with other local pizzerias, bouncing off ideas and recipe settings.
The Alliance launched the city's first Pizza Festival on November 16, attracting a crowd almost sold to an event space near the Strip where, under a clear sky, locals and visitors tasted the city's numerous artisan pizzas , and takeaway boxes full of pizza enough to last for days.
Mr. Arena regularly travels to pizzerias and also answers questions from pizzaioli around the world, including Brazil and China. He has even taught a class on the plate at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. In a case Flour & Barley, a restaurant on the Strip, asked Mr. Rotolo to ask about his gluten-free cakes, one of Mr. Rotolo's specialties. The restaurant ended up taking first place in the category at the 2017 USA Caputo Cup, a pizza competition at Pizza & Pasta Northeast, in Atlantic City, N.J.
Sharing what used to be secret makes sense considering the varied background of local pizza owners. Some, like Mr. Arena, come from families that make pizzas, while others, like Chris Palmeri, raised in Buffalo, from Naked City Pizza, originally came to Las Vegas as an excellent chef, but found the corporate world of casinos of the Strip. putting up.
It all adds up to a city that has a pizza style for all tastes. Unlike the exclusive facsimiles of Las Vegas, including the fake Statue of Liberty in New York-New York Hotel and Casino, these cakes are authentic shots, sometimes prepared by expats from a city, sometimes by students of pizza history.
There are acclaimed, and in some cases, award-winning, versions of the square grandmother with cheese sauce, thick, chewable and gluten-free Detroit pizzas in Good cake; Buffalo-style pizza, with lots of cheese, complete with cup pepperoni and charcoal, at Naked City Pizza; Square and circular pizzas at Mr. Pizza's Metro Pizza and Chicago cakes at Amore Taste of Chicago.
The dish also appears on the menus of non-pizzerias: James Trees, who once worked with award-winning chef Michael Mina in Aqua Las Vegas (among other restaurants), has added his own fermented dough pizza menu to his Italian Arts District Restaurant, Esther's kitchen.
That eclecticism also extends to gastronomic experiences. Metro Pizza, which has five locations in Las Vegas and the surrounding area, has a welcoming atmosphere for all ages in its largest restaurant in the city's Centennial Hills neighborhood, with deep, padded cabins and a painted map of "America & # 39; s Family of Pizzerias "on the wall.
To pay tribute to Grandma's cake and the nonnas who did it and did it, Mr. Rotolo has fixed a wall of photos of grandmothers, his and others (including the character of the "grandmother,quot; of the mid 90's that Larry Johnson, the former striker of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and a professional basketball star, became famous in the popular Converse commercials, that wall will expand, says Rotolo, while Good Pie plans to move to the Las Vegas Arts District this spring, along with the new bars, galleries and Neighborhood restaurants.
There are also more traditional Las Vegas experiences: the Cosmopolitan hotel cut-off counter, hidden at the end of a marked and unmarked hall on the third floor of the hotel, is known asSecret Pizza ", and seems to be busier when the hotel's nightclub shuts down, and Evel Pie, where Rotolo was once the pizzaiolo boss, has a punk-rock-birthday-Evel-Knievel aesthetic, packed with a pinball machine with themes from Knievel, Bunting and 70's music, and the words "Live Hard, Ride Fast, Eat Pizza,quot; in the lights above the bar.
"If I'm in New York, I'm opening a New York-style pizzeria. If I'm in Chicago, I'm going to make Chicago on a deep plate," says Mr. Rotolo. "But being in Las Vegas, you can choose to create the pizza style with which you are most deeply connected, because it brings you back to that nostalgic place of whatever the home represents you."
